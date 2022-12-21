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POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
25.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 25.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 5.000.000 €
Industrie : 20.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/12/2022 : 5.000.000 €
29/12/2022 : 20.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und GeNeuro unterzeichnen 25-Millionen-Euro-Kreditlinie unter InvestEU für Therapien gegen Long Covid
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 März 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/12/2022
20220825
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
GENEURO INNOVATION SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 25 million
EUR 63 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project finances the Borrower's expenditures to develop their lead product as a treatment for Long Covid. The financed R&D will be carried out in France.

The loan will finance research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to further advance the promoter's product pipeline.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB will support the promoter, an early-stage innovative biotechnology SME specialised in neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases to develop potentially the first evidence-based treatment for Long-Covid. The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of improved health and welfare. While the promoter does not yet have any commercial stage products, the promoter and its staff have long experience bringing innovative products through clinical trials. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities. Due to volatility and deterioration of the environment on the capital markets, access to equity financing is limited for innovative but risky companies such as the promoter. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs resulting from the R&D and clinical trials carried out by the promoter. The 5 years tenor provides a sufficient time frame for the company to complete the clinical trials and to initiate the first commercial sales. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter's investments concern RDI activities to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose. As such, they would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and which does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 Dezember 2022
29 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
08/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und GeNeuro unterzeichnen 25-Millionen-Euro-Kreditlinie unter InvestEU für Therapien gegen Long Covid

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
164777583
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220825
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Andere Links
Übersicht
POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Datenblätter
POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und GeNeuro unterzeichnen 25-Millionen-Euro-Kreditlinie unter InvestEU für Therapien gegen Long Covid
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB und GeNeuro unterzeichnen 25-Millionen-Euro-Kreditlinie unter InvestEU für Therapien gegen Long Covid
Andere Links
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POST-ACUTE SEQUELAE COVID RDI (IEU TI)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

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