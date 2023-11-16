ELDERLY CARE CENTRE BRIXEN-VAHRN-LUESEN

This healthcare and social project will underpin the capacity and the resilience of the elderly care public system, contributing to the Bank's "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health) policy objective. The Project also aims to contribute to the 2019-2024 sub-priority of the European Commission "An economy that works for people"; European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan, Chapter III: Social protection and inclusion. As a cross-cutting objective, the Project supports national and European objectives to improve energy efficiency (EE), as the energy performance of the building will be at least 10 % lower than the threshold set for the nearly zero-energy building (NZEB) requirements in national measures implementing Directive 2010/31/EU.

The Project addresses the shortage of residential and day care solutions for the elderly population and fragile segments of the population of the province, a market failure arising from the typical neglectable financial returns on this kind of investment.





Thanks to the long maturity, lower than usual interest rate (compared to alternative financing), extended drawdown and grace periods, the EIB loan will secure the Municipalities' capacity to fund the underlying investment over the given implementation period and the EIB participation will provide additional financial benefits that go beyond standard market terms, overall contributing to a diversification and stability in the municipal finances by spreading debt service payments over a longer period. In combination with provincial government and EU grants ("PNRR"), the flexible EIB loan structure will enable timely and efficient financing of the Project.