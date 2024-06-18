Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
115.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Dänemark : 115.000.000 €
Verkehr : 115.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/06/2025 : 55.000.000 €
20/06/2024 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB stärkt EU-Verteidigung mit Kredit für Hafenausbau in Dänemark
Story zum Projekt
Esbjerg erfindet sich neu

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 August 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/06/2024
20220762
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
DEN KOMMUNALE SELVSTYREHAVN ESBJERG HAVN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 115 million
EUR 236 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will expand the capacity of the Port of Esbjerg, by deepening of the navigation channel to enhance the port's capacity and interconnectivity for both civil and military use. It will also create a new 57ha terminal to cater to the needs of the offshore wind energy industry of the North Sea. Additionally, it will include coastal protection measures to prevent flooding as part of the Climate and Risk Control Plan of the City of Esbjerg.

The project will enhance intermodal transport, thus improving the sustainability of the transport chains, in line with the EU objectives related to TEN-T network development. Furthermore, it will contribute to the EU Action Plan for Military Mobility. Part of the project will also improve flood protection. As the facilities will also be used to install offshore wind farms, the project will also reduce the costs for the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure in Europe and hence contributes to the renewable energy objectives set by the EU energy policy.

Additionality and Impact

The project facilitates to reduce costs for maritime transport and sustainable multimodal transport. It supports the development of offshore renewable energy. The EIB loan provides PORT ESBJERG with flexible terms and long tenors. Furthermore, the loan complements the diversified debt portfolio of PORT ESBJERG as well as the grants provided by the European Commission and the Danish Government.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

During the appraisal phase, the EIB will assess the project's compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Compliance with the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will also be further verified at appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
18 Juni 2024
20 Juni 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
21/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB stärkt EU-Verteidigung mit Kredit für Hafenausbau in Dänemark

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2023
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182227247
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220762
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2023
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182222407
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220762
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2023
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182223133
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220762
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 May 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
214694139
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220762
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jun 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
204202261
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220762
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 May 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
214694449
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220762
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 May 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
214695279
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220762
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 May 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
214693349
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220762
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 May 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
214694874
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220762
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1
Andere Links
Übersicht
ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Datenblätter
ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB stärkt EU-Verteidigung mit Kredit für Hafenausbau in Dänemark
Story zum Projekt
Esbjerg erfindet sich neu

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB stärkt EU-Verteidigung mit Kredit für Hafenausbau in Dänemark
Story zum Projekt
Esbjerg erfindet sich neu
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse for Esbjerg Ny Sydhavn
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Etape 5
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VURDERING AF VIRKNINGER VED MILJØET I FORBINDELSE MED UDDYBNINGEN AF GRÅDYB
Related public register
21/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - VVM-redegørelse
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 3
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 2
Related public register
30/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ESBJERG PORT EXPANSION - Miljøkonsekvensrapport - Delrapport 1

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen