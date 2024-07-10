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BEARINGS AND SEALS RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
430.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 23.908.000 €
Italien : 48.719.000 €
Niederlande : 57.319.000 €
Frankreich : 69.746.000 €
Deutschland : 113.692.000 €
Schweden : 116.616.000 €
Industrie : 430.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/11/2024 : 4.170.000 €
22/11/2024 : 8.497.500 €
6/01/2025 : 8.618.000 €
22/11/2024 : 9.997.500 €
22/11/2024 : 11.120.000 €
22/11/2024 : 12.165.000 €
6/01/2025 : 17.561.500 €
22/11/2024 : 19.830.000 €
22/11/2024 : 20.340.000 €
6/01/2025 : 20.661.500 €
22/11/2024 : 22.660.000 €
6/01/2025 : 25.141.000 €
22/11/2024 : 26.660.000 €
22/11/2024 : 32.440.000 €
6/01/2025 : 40.982.000 €
6/01/2025 : 42.036.000 €
22/11/2024 : 52.880.000 €
22/11/2024 : 54.240.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BEARINGS AND SEALS RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schwedischer Industrieausrüster SKF beschleunigt grüne Wende in Europa mit EIB-Kredit über 430 Mio. Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 November 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/11/2024
20220738
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BEARINGS AND SEALS RDI
AB SKF
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 430 million
EUR 865 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the promoter's Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) in the field of bearings, seals, lubrication technologies and systems. In particular, it covers a wide range of sub-projects and activities to develop solutions for electric traction (railway), low-friction solutions for renewable energy equipment (notably wind turbine generators), technology packages for pumps and compressors (hydrogen economy and heat pumps) as well as circularity.

The aim is to support the promoter 's RDI transformative strategy to expand the focus on high-growth segments and accelerate the development of enabling technologies for green transition and sustainability.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the Promoter's R&D transformative strategy to expand the focus on high-growth segments and accelerate the development of enabling technologies particularly for the green transition and sustainability.


The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective. A part of the Project contributes also to the Bank's Economic and social cohesion cross-cutting objective.


Part of the Project contributes to the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective; the RDI activities targeting specifically bearings solutions for wind energy are also aligned with the principles of the REPowerEU plan.


The Project is eligible under Article 309, point (c) Common interest. Part of the Project is also eligible under Article 309, point (a) Projects for developing less-developed regions.


The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.


The Bank is able to provide a financial value added and capacity to extend a sizeable loan combined with an attractive tenor and disbursement availability periods, with the loan being highly relevant to the company. The EIB loan will further contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources, of which a significant share consists of bonds, and constitutes a critical pillar for the project funding. By that, it is also expected to attract other lenders, mitigating the refinancing risk and facilitating access to other commercial funding sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The related RDI activities are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
10 Juli 2024
22 November 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BEARINGS AND SEALS RDI
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schwedischer Industrieausrüster SKF beschleunigt grüne Wende in Europa mit EIB-Kredit über 430 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BEARINGS AND SEALS RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213746112
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220738
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Deutschland
Frankreich
Niederlande
Italien
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BEARINGS AND SEALS RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
BEARINGS AND SEALS RDI
Datenblätter
BEARINGS AND SEALS RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schwedischer Industrieausrüster SKF beschleunigt grüne Wende in Europa mit EIB-Kredit über 430 Mio. Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schwedischer Industrieausrüster SKF beschleunigt grüne Wende in Europa mit EIB-Kredit über 430 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BEARINGS AND SEALS RDI

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