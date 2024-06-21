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EPS GREEN FINANCING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Serbien : 100.000.000 €
Energie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/12/2024 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
28/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPS GREEN FINANCING
Related public register
25/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EPS GREEN FINANCING - Studija o proceni uticaja na životnu sredinu
Related sub-project
DJERDAP II HPP REHABILITATION - FIRST PHASE
Related sub-project
BISTRICA HPP REHABILITATION
Related sub-project
POTPEC HPP RECONSTRUCTION AND CAPACITY EXPANSION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Mai 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/12/2024
20220716
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EPS GREEN FINANCING
JSC ELEKTROPRIVREDA SRBIJE BELGRADE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 207 million
EUR 408 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Rehabilitation of several large hydropower plants, construction of a 13 megawatt new hydro unit at the Potpec hydroelectric power plant , development and implementation of greenfield renewables

The operation is a framework loan to finance promoter's key green investments for the period 2024-2030 with a view to increase ultimately the national share of renewables to the target set by 2030. The project tentatively consists of i) the rehabilitation of 239 megawatt (MW) power units in of three hydropower plants (Bistrica hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Potpec HPP and Djerdap HPP) which are totalling 428 MW, ii) the construction of a new 13 MW unit at Potpec HPP, iii) several greenfield renewables of which more than 120 MW solar plants and iv) the rehabilitation of 129 MW Vlasinske hydropower cascade.

Additionality and Impact

The project is a framework loan EPS Green Financing (EIB/20220716) which finances promoter's key green investments in the electricity sector for the period 2024-2030 with a view to increase ultimately the national share of renewables to the target set by 2030. 


The financing of the Programme is aligned with the Serbian national targets for security of supply as well as decarbonisation in the context of the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions for Serbia. The project will contribute to EU policy objectives with regards to sustainable energy infrastructure, climate mitigation and it is expected to contribute to a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This project is in line with EU priorities for Serbia and eligible under NDICI, as it contributes to climate change mitigation as well as to the development of social and economic infrastructure, specifically energy. The project will primarily contribute towards increasing security of energy supply, a public good. 


The project is expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a broader positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Serbia.


The Promoter has extensive experience in the implementation of hydro power plants projects.


The EIB's financial contribution is substantial and it will include a long maturity, in line with the economic life of the assets and long grace and availability periods, to support the project implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of new hydropower unit would fall under Annex I while the rehabilitation of hydropower units and other small components would usually fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The latter Annex II components would require the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment Environmental authorisation has been delivered to Djerdap II HPP rehabilitation. Bistrita HPP was screened out in 2019 by the competent Authorities. The Promoter resubmitted the project to the competent Authority as the scope had slightly increased from the original design. Potpec HPP rehabilitation received its authorisation in 2018. Due to changes in the project (construction of an additional unit IV), the Promoter is carrying out the EIA to be sent to the Competent Authorities in 2024 to obtain the environmental authorisation and the subsequent building permit. Based on preliminary information received, the project components are unlikely to entail any substantial adverse environmental or social impacts. The Bank will review the project's potential environmental and social impacts in line with its Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework upon new allocation request under the framework loan.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. The promoter Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) is a state-owned electric utility company. Public procurement procedures as set in the Bank's Guide to Procurement will apply.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 Juni 2024
27 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
28/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPS GREEN FINANCING
25/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EPS GREEN FINANCING - Studija o proceni uticaja na životnu sredinu
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
DJERDAP II HPP REHABILITATION - FIRST PHASE
Related sub-project
BISTRICA HPP REHABILITATION
Related sub-project
POTPEC HPP RECONSTRUCTION AND CAPACITY EXPANSION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPS GREEN FINANCING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Jun 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205917884
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220716
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EPS GREEN FINANCING - Studija o proceni uticaja na životnu sredinu
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Mar 2025
Sprache
Serbisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
232173848
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220716
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Serbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
28/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPS GREEN FINANCING
Related public register
25/03/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EPS GREEN FINANCING - Studija o proceni uticaja na životnu sredinu
Andere Links
Übersicht
EPS GREEN FINANCING
Datenblätter
EPS GREEN FINANCING
Related sub-project
DJERDAP II HPP REHABILITATION - FIRST PHASE
Related sub-project
BISTRICA HPP REHABILITATION
Related sub-project
POTPEC HPP RECONSTRUCTION AND CAPACITY EXPANSION

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