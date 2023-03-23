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CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 50.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/04/2023 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/03/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Via Goretti
Related public register
25/03/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - Via Pescara
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - INTEGRAZIONI A SEGUITO RICHIESTA ENTE PARCO SIBILLINI - Via Pescara
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/04/2023
20220708
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
CIIP SPA - CICLI INTEGRATI IMPIANTI PRIMARI
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 208 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Provinces of Ascoli Piceno and Fermo (Marche Region, Central Italy).

The project will contribute to meet the customer service standards set in the operating service agreement and the Key Performance Indicators set by the regulator ARERA. The related investments also aim at complying with all environmental requirements set by the national and EU legislation, notably the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC, the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC (UWWTD), as amended by 98/15/EC, and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC).

Additionality and Impact

The Project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Marche Region in Italy which is a transition region. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater water services. The Project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health and environmental benefits, which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The Project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of the potable water supply system while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. EIB intervention will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt and to contain the cost of funding, attracting other potential lenders.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments are expected to have positive net environmental and social impacts, considering their focus on compliance with, amongst others, the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, and their contributions to efficiency improvements. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
23 März 2023
20 April 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
25/03/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Via Goretti
25/03/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - Via Pescara
29/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
29/03/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - INTEGRAZIONI A SEGUITO RICHIESTA ENTE PARCO SIBILLINI - Via Pescara
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Via Goretti
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Mar 2023
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168338605
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220708
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - Via Pescara
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Mar 2023
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168516556
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220708
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166477832
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220708
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - INTEGRAZIONI A SEGUITO RICHIESTA ENTE PARCO SIBILLINI - Via Pescara
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Mar 2023
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168519553
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220708
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/03/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Via Goretti
Related public register
25/03/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - Via Pescara
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS - VALUTAZIONE DI INCIDENZA AMBIENTALE APPROPRIATA - INTEGRAZIONI A SEGUITO RICHIESTA ENTE PARCO SIBILLINI - Via Pescara
Andere Links
Übersicht
CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
CIIP WATER INVESTMENTS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

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