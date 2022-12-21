REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN

The Project will increase the flexibility and resilience of the electricity grid in Portugal and enable the integration of additional Renewable Energy (RE) generation, thus contributing to long-term national and EU decarbonisation targets, and it will help the promoter to maintain the reliability and quality standards of electricity supply in the country.

The project addresses two main market failures. It aims at increasing security and reliability of electricity supply, which have characteristics of a public good. EIB's financing will also help to ensure the integration of renewables and, indirectly, increased electrification (e.g. in transport, industry, etc.), which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities.

The majority of the project components are located in EIB cohesion priority regions in Portugal. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in the interconnected European system - being on a trajectory to decarbonisation - is considered eligible for climate change mitigation. In addition, a portion of the project is dedicated to improving the resilience of the network to climate change events.

The financing of this project is therefore in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Securing the Enabling Infrastructure) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation and adaptation) and Economic and Social Cohesion.

The operation will also contribute to the achievement of several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with special focus on: SDG 7 (access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all); SDG 13 (combat climate change and its impacts) and SDG 10 (reduced inequalities, as the majority of the project will be located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions).





The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than other market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The Promoter deems financing with a "Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments, being in line with its 2021-24 Strategic Plan and its positioning in the green market.