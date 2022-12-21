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REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
450.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 450.000.000 €
Energie : 450.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/01/2023 : 150.000.000 €
22/12/2022 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt grünen Kredit von 450 Millionen Euro an REN für Ausbau des Stromübertragungsnetzes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und TMB unterzeichnen Beratungsvertrag zur Prävention von Belästigungen im öffentlichen Nahverkehr

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Dezember 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2022
20220667
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN
REN - REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 450 million
EUR 606 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Investments under the promoter's 2022-2026 investment plan, aiming at the extension and reinforcement of the electricity transmission network throughout Portugal.

The project is expected to support the efficient operation of the electricity transmission network in Portugal, to increase and modernise the capacity of the network, to enable the connection and integration of new renewable energy generators and to enable the promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will increase the flexibility and resilience of the electricity grid in Portugal and enable the integration of additional Renewable Energy (RE) generation, thus contributing to long-term national and EU decarbonisation targets, and it will help the promoter to maintain the reliability and quality standards of electricity supply in the country.

 

The project addresses two main market failures. It aims at increasing security and reliability of electricity supply, which have characteristics of a public good. EIB's financing will also help to ensure the integration of renewables and, indirectly, increased electrification (e.g. in transport, industry, etc.), which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities.

 

The majority of the project components are located in EIB cohesion priority regions in Portugal. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in the interconnected European system - being on a trajectory to decarbonisation - is considered eligible for climate change mitigation. In addition, a portion of the project is dedicated to improving the resilience of the network to climate change events.

 

The financing of this project is therefore in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Securing the Enabling Infrastructure) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation and adaptation) and Economic and Social Cohesion.

 

The operation will also contribute to the achievement of several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with special focus on: SDG 7 (access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all); SDG 13 (combat climate change and its impacts) and SDG 10 (reduced inequalities, as the majority of the project will be located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions).


The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than other market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The Promoter deems financing with a "Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments, being in line with its 2021-24 Strategic Plan and its positioning in the green market.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

By their technical characteristics, some programme schemes fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these sub-projects relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 Dezember 2022
22 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt grünen Kredit von 450 Millionen Euro an REN für Ausbau des Stromübertragungsnetzes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und TMB unterzeichnen Beratungsvertrag zur Prävention von Belästigungen im öffentlichen Nahverkehr

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
161324958
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220667
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Andere Links
Übersicht
REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Datenblätter
REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt grünen Kredit von 450 Millionen Euro an REN für Ausbau des Stromübertragungsnetzes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und TMB unterzeichnen Beratungsvertrag zur Prävention von Belästigungen im öffentlichen Nahverkehr

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB vergibt grünen Kredit von 450 Millionen Euro an REN für Ausbau des Stromübertragungsnetzes
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und TMB unterzeichnen Beratungsvertrag zur Prävention von Belästigungen im öffentlichen Nahverkehr
Andere Links
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REN GREEN ENERGY LOAN

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