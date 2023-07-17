Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
105.323.630,8 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Chile : 105.323.630,8 €
Industrie : 47.395.633,86 €
Energie : 57.927.996,94 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/12/2024 : 47.395.633,86 €
30/12/2024 : 57.927.996,94 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Story zum Projekt
Auf der Sonnenseite der Energiewende

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/12/2024
20220628
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
CORPORACION DE FOMENTO DE LA PRODUCCION
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 316 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation consists in a framework loan (FL) with the sovereign loan under the Team Europe Green Hydrogen Fund for Chile, which is a platform to finance the incipient green hydrogen market, foster local supply chains and strengthen the potential for green hydrogen exports to Europe.

The project is part of the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) on green Hydrogen Development in Chile, aiming to support the decarbonisation of the Chilean economy, create green jobs and generate business opportunities for Chilean and European companies, whilst contributing to meet Europe's own demand for import of green hydrogen. The TEI is promoted by the EU Delegation in Chile.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation consists of an up to EUR 100m (or its equivalent in USD) framework loan to the Republic of Chile, to promote the country's green hydrogen economy. The EIB financing, to be structured as a framework loan (FL), will be integrated in the Team Europe Green Hydrogen Fund for Chile.


The Team Europe Green Hydrogen Fund for Chile is a joint initiative by the EIB, KfW and the Delegation of the European Union in Chile to promote the incipient green hydrogen market in Chile, foster local supply chains and strengthen the potential for green hydrogen exports to Europe, while considering the importance of a just energy transition. The presented initiative also has the potential to become a role model in the region.


The operation is expected to address in particular the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, as well as positive knowledge/learning externalities.


The EIB will provide long-term financing for the economic life of the assets and EIB's contribution is an important element of the overall financing plan in terms of additionality, diversification as well as duration and pricing. EIB's involvement will complement the financing provided by other International Financial Institutions, therefore facilitating the financing of the full programme.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project is carried out in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
17 Juli 2023
30 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
20/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170744642
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220628
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Chile
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Andere Links
Übersicht
CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Datenblätter
CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM
Story zum Projekt
Auf der Sonnenseite der Energiewende

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Auf der Sonnenseite der Energiewende
Andere Links
Related public register
20/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CHILE - TEAM EUROPE GREEN HYDROGEN PLATFORM

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen