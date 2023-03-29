TIM MOBILE NETWORK - 5G EXPANSION

The Project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Digital Infrastructure and horizontal objective Economic and Social Cohesion. The Project supports the development of the promoter's mobile infrastructure to provide advanced 5G services. The Project will increase the quality and capacity of the Promoter's mobile network, enabling the provisioning of advanced mobile broadband services. The Project therefore supports the target of the Digital Compass to cover all populated areas with 5G by 2030.

The Project will lead to the deployment of innovative and secure telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and safe access to ultrafast broadband services and thus information, digital services and better communication. The Project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness. This will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor.





In terms of the EIB contribution, the proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the Promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the Promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base. Moreover, the proposed loan from the EIB, a stable anchor financier, is an important signal towards the company's current and potential new financing partners.