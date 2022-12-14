ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS

The project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Tuscany Region in Italy.





It will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater services. The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources, as well as horizontally to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





The project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health and environmental benefits, which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of the potable water supply system while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





EIB intervention will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt and to contain the cost of funding, attracting other potential lenders.



