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ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 40.000.000 €
Industrie : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/12/2022 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: InvestEU-Programm - EIB und Ormazabal unterzeichnen Darlehen von 40 Millionen Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Oktober 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/12/2022
20220551
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
ORMAZABAL ELECTRIC SLU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed loan aims at financing Ormazabal's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in Europe, which are expected to further support the competitiveness of the group.

The purpose is to finance new and innovative equipment needed for the sustainable development and digitalisation of electrical networks, including the integration of renewable energies and network adaptions for electric mobility.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed project is eligible under Article 309 point (c), "Innovation and Skills" and will benefit from the InvestEU Guarantee under the RIDW General Debt Window, 1.1.1 Sustainable ICT innovative solutions - digitalisation of decarbonised grids. The project is aligned with the European Green Deal and Europe's strategy for energy system integration. In addition, 59.98% of the project investment costs will contribute to the Climate Action objective.

The project will lead to the deployment of technologies that will increase the efficiency of electrical networks, eliminate the use of SF6 greenhouse gases in GIS, and improve the integration of renewable energy and electromobility into the grid, thereby reducing the negative externalities associated with CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions. The Promoter has a strong background in R&D, evidenced by its patenting activity (around 5 per year) and relatively high R&D intensity (around 3-4% of sales). The Promoter collaborates with universities, research centres and customers, which contributes to the creation of new knowledge and its wider dissemination in the industry.

EIB's additionality has stemmed from providing long-term financing solutions with a payback profile matching the economic life of the investments. EIB financing addresses market failures by supporting innovation through research and development activities. These activities generate significant positive environmental benefits and knowledge and technology spill over through the creation of innovative products and skills development and upgrading. As such, the EIB loan contributes for enhancing credit conditions for Ormazabal, aiming at strengthening its competitive position.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The RDI activities will be carried out in the company's existing facilities, therefore, there are no significant negative environmental impacts expected. Environmental aspects will be assed in detail during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
29 November 2022
14 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: InvestEU-Programm - EIB und Ormazabal unterzeichnen Darlehen von 40 Millionen Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160658806
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220551
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: InvestEU-Programm - EIB und Ormazabal unterzeichnen Darlehen von 40 Millionen Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: InvestEU-Programm - EIB und Ormazabal unterzeichnen Darlehen von 40 Millionen Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung
Andere Links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ORMAZABAL RDI & INVESTMENTS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

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