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AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 250.000.000 €
Industrie : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2022 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB gewährt AT&S Darlehen über 250 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2022
20220514
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
AT & S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 635 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance the promoter's research and development (RDI) investments in Austria over the next three years.

The related RDI investments are in the fields of IC Substrates and Packaging technology, including prototyping, pilot line and small scale production line. The project also includes capital investments for applied research and experimental development, including the construction of a new research competence centre in Leoben (Austria). Such centre will be the first European competence centre for organic Advanced Fan-out, IC substrates and Packaging technologies supporting High Performance Computers' early stage development. Additionally, the centre will also foster co-development with Research and Technology Organisations (RTOs), Universities and Suppliers in Europe.

Additionality and Impact

The project will finance the RDI activities related to applied research and experimental development for Integrated Circuits organic substrates, including the construction of a new research competence centre in Leoben- Hinterberg (AUT), which will incorporate prototyping and pilot line, and a small scale production line. This will be in support of accelerating the transition to High Performance Computers (Servers) in need of rising computing power, high performing smaller chipset, as well as to support the "Chips for Europe" initiative (under the European Chips Act programme) by attracting new investments to flourish new advanced applications from innovative start-ups.

The operation grants the promoter long-term funding at favourable terms, drawdown flexibility and length of the availability period, supporting the promoter to maintain and increase its innovation activities, with wider economic benefits, thereby attracting more funding from private lenders (crowd-in effect). In particular, the Bank's contribution to the promoter's funding diversification is considered a key benefit for the promoter.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

RDI and its prototyping for semiconductor industry are not specifically mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, nor in any of its Annexes, therefore it is not subject to the same. However, the EIB will further assess the project at appraisal regarding its environmental impacts.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
14 Dezember 2022
21 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB gewährt AT&S Darlehen über 250 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158797153
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220514
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Andere Links
Übersicht
AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Datenblätter
AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB gewährt AT&S Darlehen über 250 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: EIB gewährt AT&S Darlehen über 250 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA

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