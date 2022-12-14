AT & S RDI AND RESEARCH CENTER IN AUSTRIA

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
The loan will finance the promoter's research and development (RDI) investments in Austria over the next three years.
The related RDI investments are in the fields of IC Substrates and Packaging technology, including prototyping, pilot line and small scale production line. The project also includes capital investments for applied research and experimental development, including the construction of a new research competence centre in Leoben (Austria). Such centre will be the first European competence centre for organic Advanced Fan-out, IC substrates and Packaging technologies supporting High Performance Computers' early stage development. Additionally, the centre will also foster co-development with Research and Technology Organisations (RTOs), Universities and Suppliers in Europe.
The project will finance the RDI activities related to applied research and experimental development for Integrated Circuits organic substrates, including the construction of a new research competence centre in Leoben- Hinterberg (AUT), which will incorporate prototyping and pilot line, and a small scale production line. This will be in support of accelerating the transition to High Performance Computers (Servers) in need of rising computing power, high performing smaller chipset, as well as to support the "Chips for Europe" initiative (under the European Chips Act programme) by attracting new investments to flourish new advanced applications from innovative start-ups.
The operation grants the promoter long-term funding at favourable terms, drawdown flexibility and length of the availability period, supporting the promoter to maintain and increase its innovation activities, with wider economic benefits, thereby attracting more funding from private lenders (crowd-in effect). In particular, the Bank's contribution to the promoter's funding diversification is considered a key benefit for the promoter.
RDI and its prototyping for semiconductor industry are not specifically mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, nor in any of its Annexes, therefore it is not subject to the same. However, the EIB will further assess the project at appraisal regarding its environmental impacts.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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