BRNO DISTRICT HEATING AND BIOMASS

EIB financing will allow the promoter to construct a new biomass CHP unit, and refurbish and extend the district heating network. The project will increase the share of renewable energy sources in Czechia's heating sector, which is currently at 23.5% and the 2020 National energy and climate plan expects to reach 30.7% by 2030.

The financing of this project will contribute to Bank's priority objectives on energy, climate action and cohesion priority regions. Such investment is crucial to improve security, energy efficiency and flexibility of heat supply and meet demand for heat. The project addresses several market failures: Low-carbon projects reduce carbon externalities, they contribute also towards security of supply by reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels. Security of supply can be considered as a public good.

The financial value added provided by the EIB loan includes attractive pricing, long maturity and flexible drawdown conditions. The tenor of the EIB loan is in line with the economic life of the underlying assets and will provide sufficient financial capacity to implement the project and retain healthy financial condition of the borrower. The project has excellent economic justification and generates additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project.