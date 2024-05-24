HELSINKI CROWN BRIDGES LIGHT RAIL

The project concerns the extension of the existing tram system in the city of Helsinki, including depot infrastructure, rolling stock acquisition and associated works and systems.

The Project complies with the Bank's Paris Alignment criteria as defined in the CBR (Climate Bank Roadmap) and is fully consistent with the EIB Transport Lending Policy. The Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action (CA) and environmental sustainability (ES) objective is 100% of the total cost.





The Project is expected to increase accessibility to the public transport network and the quality of trams services, which in turn is expected to reduce negative externalities of road traffic, improve air quality and reduce GHG emissions from transport in Helsinki.





The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrowers with diversification of their funding sources.







