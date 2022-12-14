Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
2.300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 2.300.000.000 €
Verkehr : 2.300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/02/2024 : 100.000.000 €
16/12/2022 : 200.000.000 €
13/03/2023 : 300.000.000 €
23/11/2023 : 500.000.000 €
8/02/2023 : 500.000.000 €
13/04/2026 : 700.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU – 3,4 Milliarden Euro für Modernisierung der Bahnstrecke Palermo–Catania

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 November 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2022
20220194
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
RETE FERROVIARIA ITALIANA SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 2600 million
EUR 7630 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the upgrade of 178 km of the Palermo-Catania railway line (between Fiumetorto and Bicocca), which is part of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean TEN-T Corridor. The project connects the northern and eastern coastal urban areas of Sicily with internal parts of the region. The final objective is the construction of an electrified double track railway with an increase in design speed and capacity. The EIB financing will be provided both through direct lending to the Italian State and Linked Risk Sharing operations with acceptable financial institutions, aiming at counter-guaranteeing advance payment and performance bonds that financial institutions will provide to the procurement authority (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana) in reference to contractors' obligations for the project construction contracts.

The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services in Sicily, a less-developed region in southern Italy, as well as promote travel by rail, enhance sustainable transport and contribute to reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and therefore to climate change mitigation in line with EU objectives. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) "projects for developing less-developed regions" and point (c) "projects of common interest" of the Treaty on the functioning of the European Union. The project will also contribute to meeting the Bank's climate action target.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the upgrade of 178 km of the Palermo-Catania rail line, which is part of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean TEN-T Corridor, connecting the northern and eastern coastal urban areas of Sicily, with higher population density, with internal parts of the region.

The Project, located in Sicily (a less developed region), is expected to reduce journey times and consequently strengthen socio-economic dynamism as well as contributing to the improved accessibility of both urban areas as well as areas of the region far from the coast.

The shift of passenger and freight traffic to rail addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such as the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities such as noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.

The project is expected to be 100% eligible under Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

The EIB financing is an innovative combination of a funding instrument (Investment Loan) to the State with a guarantee product (Linked Risk Sharing) to financial intermediaries issuing project guarantees (performance and advance payment bonds) and taking risk on private counterparties (project contractors), for the benefit of the timely construction of a large-scale infrastructure project in line with EU key priorities. As such, the EIB financing is an absolute novelty on the market. The project therefore addresses market failures by supporting financial intermediaries in providing guarantees to the project promoter, covering the contractors' performance risk in respect of the construction works.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The design was developed in six different functional lots. Each of the six project lots fell within the scope of Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU). The competent authority issued environmental decisions for all six project lots. The environmental decisions identify appropriate mitigation measures for environmental impacts during construction and operations. The residual negative impacts during construction and operations of the project, considering the planned mitigation measures, are acceptable. Following an assessment of impacts on Natura 2000 sites close to each lot of the project alignment, it was concluded that the project is not likely to have significant effects on the identified sites. The project will significantly improve the rail connection between Palermo and Catania and is expected to result in modal shift from road and to rail with the corresponding environmental benefits in terms of reduction of noise, GHG emissions and pollution. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control.

The Promoter is subject to the EU procurement rules for the utilities sector, in particular Directive 2014/25/EU, which requires, for contracts over certain thresholds, a prior call for competition and publication in the EU Official Journal (OJEU) of the contract and award notices. The project is implemented through a number of contracts covering the implementation of the six lots. Each lot has/will have a main design and build contract (civil works, electrification and signalling). ERTMS will be implemented under a separate contract covering the whole section from Fiumetorto to Bicocca. For contracts over the relevant thresholds, OJEU notices have been/will be issued.

Kommentar(e)

Total Project Costs include EIB estimation of interests on the EIB loan during the construction period as well as technical and financial contingencies.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
14 Dezember 2022
16 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
06/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU – 3,4 Milliarden Euro für Modernisierung der Bahnstrecke Palermo–Catania

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
164963804
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220194
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Dec 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165022165
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220194
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Dec 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165012417
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220194
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Dec 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165010570
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220194
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Dec 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165023004
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220194
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Dec 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165043297
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220194
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Dec 2022
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165048981
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220194
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159045431
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220194
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Andere Links
Übersicht
RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Datenblätter
RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU – 3,4 Milliarden Euro für Modernisierung der Bahnstrecke Palermo–Catania

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU – 3,4 Milliarden Euro für Modernisierung der Bahnstrecke Palermo–Catania
Andere Links
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Documenti procedura di Valutazione Impatto Ambientale
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatti Ambientale - Lotto 3
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4b
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotti 1-2
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 4a
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 5
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Lotto 6
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RFI HIGH SPEED RAIL PALERMO-CATANIA

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen