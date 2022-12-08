ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY

The operation aims to facilitate the access finance of the MSMEs in Armenia. The proposed credit line features a double-intermediation model addressing the fragmentation of the Armenian banking sector, its insufficient access to longer term funding and the scarcity of local currency debt instruments. The operation would be targeted at companies operating in areas outside Yerevan, female entrepreneurs with priority given to green projects. The proposed operation is part of a comprehensive set of measures to support the financially underserved MSMEs in Armenia in line with the priorities of the Joint Communication on the Eastern Partnership policy beyond 2020 which puts a strong emphasis on the access to finance with a view to achieve inclusive and fair economy for all. Furthermore, the proposed operation is a core element of Flagship 1 under the Economic and Investment Plan outlining the priority areas for the Armenian government concerning its cooperation with EU.