GEWOBAG LIFE CYCLE HOUSING AND CARE BERLIN

The Project contributes to the achievement of numerous UN Sustainable Development Goals and is in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 EU Urban Agenda, the new Leipzig Charter for sustainable urban development, and the 2022 Nice Declaration on affordable, sustainable and resilient housing. The operation is fully aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) and with Energy Efficiency Directive (EED). The Project is eligible under the Bank's Urban Lending Review and supports the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy Efficiency, Health and Education and the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation and adaptation).





The Project addresses social inclusion as well as a more equitable access to housing and care for low- and medium-income households and vulnerable groups. It will generate positive externalities through an improved provision of housing and care and education facilities. It will address sub-optimal investment situations (in the health care and educational sectors and in relation to energy efficient new buildings) as well as information asymmetries.





The Project is expected to increase the supply of social and affordable housing for rent and to increase the market flexibility to respond to the needs of low- and medium-income households. With the provision of kindergartens, the Project ensures the provision of language and other skills to ensure that all children can follow the curriculum once admitted to school. In addition, the Project will increase the supply of sheltered housing and all degrees of care.





EIB financing will contribute to a better social mix, intergenerational exchanges and social inclusion and more widely, it will support sustainable urban development with improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment. The Project is expected to contribute to the provision of high-quality and energy efficient buildings, which will also lead to lower operating costs and energy bills for low and moderate-income households.





The Bank's loan provides an important contribution to the funding of Gewobag's ambitious housing investment programme and to the Borrower's long-term funding base. It allows the Borrower to draw down funds over a period of several years and offers a repayment structure that reflects the long-term nature of the investments. The loan offers an advantageous long-term fixed rate that reduces the Borrower's funding costs and thereby contributes to keeping rents affordable.