CTP ROOFTOP SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN

The project supports the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives. The schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV, especially rooftop solar but potentially ground-mounted) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy.

Low carbon power projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. Therefore, the financing contributes to EU 2030 decarbonisation goals and to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action and environmental sustainability (transversal).

The RE projects are expected to benefit from market-based revenues, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.





The Promoter is equipped with a good governance system and strong project management capabilities. The Promoter has accumulated relevant experience and track-record in the rooftop solar PV sector.





Long tenor, flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) and competitive pricing provided by the Bank will help the Promoter to achieve the investment objectives.

The financing will have also an important signalling effect in times when the company is undertaking significant investment plan and the credit markets became much tighter comparing to previous years.