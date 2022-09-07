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CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 400.000.000 €
Energie : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/10/2022 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Energiewende – Caisse d'Epargne CEPAC und EIB unterzeichnen weitreichende Partnerschaftsvereinbarung

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/10/2022
20220018
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
CAISSE D'EPARGNE CEPAC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 800 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a framework loan (FL) to support small to mid-sized renewable energy investments in France, such as onshore wind, photovoltaic, including some geothermal, hydro, biomass and waste treatment/biogas projects.

The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.

Additionality and Impact

Despite a strong increase in recent years, installed electricity generation capacity from renewable sources in France remains below national targets, leading to a sub-optimal investment situation in this crucial sector in the fight against climate change. The Project will contribute to the timely deployment in the next years of renewable energy production capacity in France, which will be key to meet the mid/long term national and EU energy objectives. The Project will also support the EIB's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and will contribute fully towards the Bank's climate action objectives.


EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the renewable energy sector in France. The funds will be intermediated through BPCE group's regional network, Caisse d'Epargne Provence-Alpes-Corse ("CEPAC"). CEPAC will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.


The schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy. 


Based on the pipeline provided, around 85% of the financing volume will be invested in cohesion priority regions.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of CEPAC to comply with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as with the EIB's public disclosure policy, that aims to give public access to environmental information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
7 September 2022
28 Oktober 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
20/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Energiewende – Caisse d'Epargne CEPAC und EIB unterzeichnen weitreichende Partnerschaftsvereinbarung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Sep 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
157710433
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167953905
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167960534
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167966346
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167963730
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
169457510
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167953289
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220018
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Andere Links
Übersicht
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Datenblätter
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Energiewende – Caisse d'Epargne CEPAC und EIB unterzeichnen weitreichende Partnerschaftsvereinbarung

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Energiewende – Caisse d'Epargne CEPAC und EIB unterzeichnen weitreichende Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Andere Links
Related public register
20/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact

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