CONCESSION FERROVIAIRE NANCY-CONTREXEVILLE

The Region Grand Est (France) has selected a new public service operator (rail and bus) that will also be responsible for rehabilitating the existing Nancy-Contrexeville railway line that had been partially closed in December 2016 and meeting the output requirements of the 'Contrat de Concession de service public'. This concession tender is structured on the basis of vertical integration of rail infrastructure and services, through a form of public-private partnership, a new operational model that the French Regions are allowed to deploy on the Lignes Ferroviaires de desserte fines des territoires (LDFT), that are usually not part of the TEN T network. The Nancy- Contrexeville line is not part of the TEN-T railway network.

The concession covers the modernization and upgrade of the railway line, as well as the construction of a new railway depot for maintenance of passenger rolling stock to enable the restoration of rail services on the 89 km route from Nancy to Mirecourt, Vittel and Contrexéville. The concession also includes the operation of related replacement bus services. The Région Grand Est has requested a transfer of responsibility for this line under the Loi d'Orientation des Mobilités adopted on December 24, 2019 (article 172 law n°2019-1428) and which came into force around 12 months later property of this line under a legal regime created in 2014 and completed in 2022 (law "3DS" n° 2022-217).

The winning bidder is required to finance and rehabilitate of the 81 km section between Jarville, Pont-Saint-Vincent and Vittel as well as build a new railway depot for maintenance of passenger rolling stock. The line will be operated under a 22-year concession, whereby the concessionaire will manage and maintain the newly modernised line, stations along the line as well as operate passenger rail connections between Nancy, Jarville, Vittel and Contrexéville.

The rolling stock to be used for the passenger services will be provided by the Authority.