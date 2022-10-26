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GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
160.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ungarn : 160.000.000 €
Verkehr : 160.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/10/2024 : 160.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN
Related sub-project
GYSEV RAIL ROLLING STOCK (FL 2021-0789)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/10/2024
20210789
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN
GYOR-SOPRON-EBENFURTI VASUT ZRT
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 160 million
EUR 320 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of acquisition of new Electric Multiple Units, as well as infrastructure works on the rail network operated by GYSEV.

The new rolling stock and the infrastructure works will contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. The electrification works will bring reduced emissions due to discontinuing use of diesel trains on this section. Indirectly, by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles and air, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.

Additionality and Impact

The project is expected to consist of acquisition of Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) to be used for rail services in Hungary and Austria, as well as rail infrastructure works on the rail lines managed by GYSEV.

The new rolling stock and the infrastructure works will contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. The electrification works will bring reduced emissions due to discontinuing use of diesel rains on this section. Indirectly, by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles and air, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits. The project is located in a less developed region.

The flexibility of the disbursement, the tailored availability period, repayment profile and the long tenor facilitate the implementation of the project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In relation to the track construction and electrification, the compliance with the requirements of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will also be appraised. The components related to acquisition of rolling stock do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
26 Oktober 2022
11 Oktober 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
GYSEV RAIL ROLLING STOCK (FL 2021-0789)

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
234719143
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210789
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN
Andere Links
Übersicht
GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN
Datenblätter
GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN
Related sub-project
GYSEV RAIL ROLLING STOCK (FL 2021-0789)

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