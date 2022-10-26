GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN

The project is expected to consist of acquisition of Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) to be used for rail services in Hungary and Austria, as well as rail infrastructure works on the rail lines managed by GYSEV.

The new rolling stock and the infrastructure works will contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. The electrification works will bring reduced emissions due to discontinuing use of diesel rains on this section. Indirectly, by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles and air, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits. The project is located in a less developed region.

The flexibility of the disbursement, the tailored availability period, repayment profile and the long tenor facilitate the implementation of the project.