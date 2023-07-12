PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Übersicht
The project includes the design, implementation and operation of 2 (two) very large-scale, fixed-bottom offshore windfarms (Baltica 2, Baltica 3) with a total capacity of up to 2.5 GW. Baltica 2 (1.5 GW) and Baltica 3 (1 GW) are both located in the Baltic Sea, inside the the Polish Economic Exclusive Zone.
The offshore wind farms will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project should foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. The proposed EIB loan would thus fill a market gap in the development of new renewable capacity. That would include a financing gap for projects that try to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.
The project concerns the development and operation of a new, very large-scale, fixed-bottom offshore wind farms that will contribute to the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the Polish State National Energy Policy (PEP2040), which has revised these targets upward, as well as the the REPowerEU action plan.
The project is located in an EU Less Developed region; categorised internally as an EIB Priority Cohesion region (Pomorskie). The financing of this project would contribute to the Bank's lending priority objectives of Renewable Energy, on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability as well as Economic and Social Cohesion.
The offshore wind farms will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project provides new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on public Contracts for Difference with exposure to residual market risks. It thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.
The project is economically justified, yet it is merely financially viable (due to the high investment cost).
EIB will play a critical role given the difficulty to raise large amount with long tenor from the capital market (very rarely exceeding 20 years), it is expected that EIB financial value will be important by providing a sizeable amount with a long tenor. The Bank's support to the project will support the crowding in of other financiers given its experience the sector. EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing, or not at the same quantum, without the support of InvestEU.
Wind farms adhere to the national legislation having transposed Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is mandated. Given the project size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.
It is provisionally understood that the promoter, which are a Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), are neither - in the sense of the EU procurement policies - a contracting authority nor a public undertaking. It also does not see to operate on the basis of special or exclusive rights granted by a competent authority in relation to this project. Consequently, no public procurement would be required. However and as indicated by the promoter, the SPVs, when tendering and awarding contracts, take the rules of the EU procurement directives as guiding principles. The impact of this approach to the project needs to be assessed during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.