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PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 400.000.000 €
Energie : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/01/2025 : 21.082.627,44 €
29/01/2025 : 378.917.372,56 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 Oktober 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/01/2025
20210720
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1100 million
EUR 9845 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project includes the design, implementation and operation of 2 (two) very large-scale, fixed-bottom offshore windfarms (Baltica 2, Baltica 3) with a total capacity of up to 2.5 GW. Baltica 2 (1.5 GW) and Baltica 3 (1 GW) are both located in the Baltic Sea, inside the the Polish Economic Exclusive Zone.

The offshore wind farms will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project should foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. The proposed EIB loan would thus fill a market gap in the development of new renewable capacity. That would include a financing gap for projects that try to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the development and operation of a new, very large-scale, fixed-bottom offshore wind farms that will contribute to the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the Polish State National Energy Policy (PEP2040), which has revised these targets upward, as well as the the REPowerEU action plan.


The project is located in an EU Less Developed region; categorised internally as an EIB Priority Cohesion region (Pomorskie). The financing of this project would contribute to the Bank's lending priority objectives of Renewable Energy, on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability as well as Economic and Social Cohesion.


The offshore wind farms will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project provides new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on public Contracts for Difference with exposure to residual market risks. It thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.


The project is economically justified, yet it is merely financially viable (due to the high investment cost).


EIB will play a critical role given the difficulty to raise large amount with long tenor from the capital market (very rarely exceeding 20 years), it is expected that EIB financial value will be important by providing a sizeable amount with a long tenor. The Bank's support to the project will support the crowding in of other financiers given its experience the sector. EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing, or not at the same quantum, without the support of InvestEU.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Wind farms adhere to the national legislation having transposed Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is mandated. Given the project size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.

It is provisionally understood that the promoter, which are a Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), are neither - in the sense of the EU procurement policies - a contracting authority nor a public undertaking. It also does not see to operate on the basis of special or exclusive rights granted by a competent authority in relation to this project. Consequently, no public procurement would be required. However and as indicated by the promoter, the SPVs, when tendering and awarding contracts, take the rules of the EU procurement directives as guiding principles. The impact of this approach to the project needs to be assessed during appraisal.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 Juli 2023
29 Januar 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
08/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
10/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
10/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
10/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
09/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
19/07/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168394776
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168396189
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168395802
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168395990
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168397820
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168398323
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168398943
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168397294
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168395870
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168399644
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171402616
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jun 2023
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171436613
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168396376
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168405491
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168394675
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168394775
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168396310
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168408514
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jun 2023
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168399645
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jun 2023
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
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171431671
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Umweltinformationen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
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20210720
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Energie
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Europäische Union
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Polen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168395198
Thema
Umweltinformationen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
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20210720
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Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168394673
Thema
Umweltinformationen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
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20210720
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Energie
Regionen
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Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
169726677
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210720
Sektor(en)
Energie
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Andere Links
Übersicht
PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
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PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

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