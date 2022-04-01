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METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
372.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 372.000.000 €
Verkehr : 372.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/06/2022 : 372.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Related public register
18/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Related public register
17/03/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Autonome Gemeinschaft Madrid vereinbaren Finanzierung über 372 Millionen Euro für Verlängerung der U-Bahn-Linie 11 in Madrid

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 April 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/06/2022
20210674
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
COMUNIDAD DE MADRID
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 372 million
EUR 744 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of seven kilometres of new underground metro, which constitutes the future Madrid Metro line 11 extension between Conde Casal station and Plaza Elíptica station. The project also comprises five underground metro stations: Comillas, Madrid Rio, Palos de la Frontera, Atocha Renfe and Conde de Casal. The first three stations are new ones, while Atocha Renfe and Conde de Casal are existing underground metro stations that will be refurbished.

The project shall comply with the objectives set in the EIB's Transport Lending Policy (Decision CA/452/11) and is aligned with the Paris Agreement according to Annex 2 of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap (CBR). The project shall provide a substantial contribution to climate mitigation according to Annex 4 of the CBR and will be reported under the EIB's Public Policy Goal of Sustainable Cities and Regions.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the construction of 7 km of an underground metro line and five underground stations providing much needed additional public transport capacity in key areas of the public transport network of Madrid. In line with EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the Paris Agreement the Project will promote the shift towards sustainable transport modes reducing negative externalities of road traffic (air pollution, noise, greenhouse gas emissions and road accidents), improving travel times, and increasing accessibility to jobs and study opportunities. 

 

The Bank's participation secures access to long-term financing at affordable interest rates, helping to diversify the borrower's funding mix and improving its average life. This is a key contribution considering the very long-term nature of the financed assets and its positive impact on the overall project cost. The flexible drawdown terms and conditions of the EIB loan adjusted to the investment horizon of the project, are highly valued by public promoter as a key differentiating feature of EIB financing.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will contribute to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve the air quality levels of the local environment by promoting a modal shift from the private car and bus users to cleaner and more efficient metro system.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
18/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
17/03/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Autonome Gemeinschaft Madrid vereinbaren Finanzierung über 372 Millionen Euro für Verlängerung der U-Bahn-Linie 11 in Madrid

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jan 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
187353849
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210674
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jan 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
187437973
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210674
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jan 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
187459395
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210674
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jan 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
187453360
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210674
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jan 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
187448445
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210674
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jan 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
187448008
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210674
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jan 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
187436575
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210674
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Mar 2026
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171487509
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210674
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Related public register
18/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Related public register
17/03/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Andere Links
Übersicht
METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Datenblätter
METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Autonome Gemeinschaft Madrid vereinbaren Finanzierung über 372 Millionen Euro für Verlängerung der U-Bahn-Linie 11 in Madrid

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Autonome Gemeinschaft Madrid vereinbaren Finanzierung über 372 Millionen Euro für Verlängerung der U-Bahn-Linie 11 in Madrid
Andere Links
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Related public register
18/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Related public register
17/03/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION

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