METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION

The Project concerns the construction of 7 km of an underground metro line and five underground stations providing much needed additional public transport capacity in key areas of the public transport network of Madrid. In line with EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the Paris Agreement the Project will promote the shift towards sustainable transport modes reducing negative externalities of road traffic (air pollution, noise, greenhouse gas emissions and road accidents), improving travel times, and increasing accessibility to jobs and study opportunities.

The Bank's participation secures access to long-term financing at affordable interest rates, helping to diversify the borrower's funding mix and improving its average life. This is a key contribution considering the very long-term nature of the financed assets and its positive impact on the overall project cost. The flexible drawdown terms and conditions of the EIB loan adjusted to the investment horizon of the project, are highly valued by public promoter as a key differentiating feature of EIB financing.