BOLOGNA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT II

The Project supports the continuing expansion, renovation and modernisation of the extended campus of the University of Bologna, which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments. It addresses a market failure with regard to sub-optimal levels of investment in higher education in Italy. The Project will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved teaching, learning and research. It will also support the continuing protection and preservation of its historical buildings and improving the energy performance of its estate by including energy efficiency measures and using technology to map and monitor future lifecycle maintenance.

EIB contribution to the Project is very good from a financial standpoint, due to the offering of unique loan terms (tenor, disbursement tranching, availability period), as well as from a technical standpoint, with specific reference to improved climate action and environmental sustainability features.