CCR ALTO ADIGE LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS IV

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Loan facility for the financing of projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and (mid-caps) in Italy. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SME investments. At least 25% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
Loan facility for the financing of projects promoted by SMEs and mid-caps in Italy. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SME investments. At least 25% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
The CCR ALTO ADIGE LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS Iv will be structured as an MBIL dedicated to SMEs (at least 70%) and Midcaps (up to 30%). The promoter will be allocating part of the facility to investments eligible under Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (including renewable energy and energy efficiency (about 25%).
The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance which, despite improvement in the recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through this operation additional resources will be channeled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs.
The Climate action element of the operation, the renewable energy schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources, and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities – a market failure – through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution. Therefore the financing contributes to Italy 2030 decarbonisation goals.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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