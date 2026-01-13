GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Unterzeichnung(en)
The project will finance the purchase of 38 new trams, each 44 metres long, to improve public transport services in the Grenoble Metropolitan Area. These trams will replace the ageing Tramway Français Standard (TFS) vehicles, which are reaching the end of their service life and currently operate on the existing tram network.
The project is part of the promoter's strategy for sustainable transport, as set out in its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan. It supports the objective of reducing the share of private car use in favour of public and active transport. The project is therefore consistent with the European Union's strategy under the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. It also contributes to the EIB's policy goals of sustainable cities and regions, climate action and environmental protection. The project is aligned with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021–2025, as amended, and with the Transport Lending Policy.
The Project is in line with the EU's strategy outlined in the European Green Deal and in the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. It contributes significantly to the EIB's policy objectives of sustainable cities and regions, climate action and environmental protection and is aligned with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 and Transport Lending Policy. It will address sector specific market failures and will result in economic, social and environmental benefits. The long maturity duration, the cost of financing and the capacity to have a grace period are the value-added of EIB financial contribution to this project.
The manufacturing of the new rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), because it is not listed in the annexes of the directive. Therefore, no EIA is required for the tram rolling stock. Arrangements for scrapping the replaced rolling stock will be assessed further during appraisal. By increasing the modal share of public transport, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
