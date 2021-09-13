ENEDIS GREEN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
ENEDIS' energy transition investments in its electricity distribution network during the period 2022-2024.
The project comprises the following components: - distribution network investment to facilitate the integration of renewable capacity; - distribution network investment to connect around 60,000 public charging points for electric vehicles.
The programme comprises electricity distribution grid investment in France with the purpose to connect new renewable generation capacity and Electric Vehicle charging stations to the low voltage and medium voltage levels. The programme is consistent with European Energy and Climate targets and France Energy Transition strategy and pluriannual program for Energy (PPE). The programme will enable the integration of decentralised renewable generation and to the electrification of the transport sector, thus addressing the market failure associated with climate externality and air pollution of the electricity and transport sector, small scale decentralized energy system and network effects of the deployment of EV charging stations.
The investment Programme will ensure the connection of 160 000 decentralised renewables and will support the network investment needed for roll-out of c. 74 000 charging points in new buildings, public charging stations and stations for public transport, thus contributing to the deployment a dense network of charging stations across France. The quality of the Programme is reinforced by its contribution to the economic activity in cohesion regions. The programme will result in very good economic and social benefits. The Promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks with a sound project management structure. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for climate change mitigation.
The financing of the EIB is functional to enabling the ambitious investment plan that the Promoter foresees as fundamental for the transition to a decarbonised economy. The EIB contribution materialises in terms of diversification of sources of funds, attractive financing conditions, and signalling to markets.
EIB long-term financing complements the Borrower's green bond program and own funds in funding a project that is part of a substantial capital expenditure program in support of the energy transition. The Bank's customizable loan terms and long-tenors accommodate the long implementation horizon and align with the useful life of the asset financed. In addition to a moderate financial advantage, which lowers the cost of the Project, the Bank's lending provides added flexibility and diversification to the borrower's treasury. While no specific co-financing is foreseen for this Project, the Bank's credentials support the Borrower's credibility as a green issuer.
The project includes components that fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC). The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the Promoters' capacity to implement the project in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC (amended by 2007/66/EU) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.