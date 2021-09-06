ACQUE BRESCIANE GREEN LOAN

The project supports investments in wastewater infrastructure by Acque Bresciane("AB"), a publicly owned utility providing Integrated Water Services in the Lombardy Region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improves the coverage and quality of wastewater services. The project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. It addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved quality of recipient waters and reduced greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater infrastructure. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

Furthermore, the project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to traditional banking funding. The EIB tenor goes beyond the tenor offered by the commercial banks, implying effective "time-subordination" of the EIB loan vis-à-vis other lenders. As AB will raise additional financing in the next 3 years to support their ambitious investment programme, the presence of the EIB loan may likely have positive impact on the confidence of other financiers.



