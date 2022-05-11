SERBIAN EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE FL

The Republic of Serbia is an EU Candidate Country. In 2004, it passed legislation updating its current legislation on environmental impact assessment that appears to converge with the EU directive at the time 1985/337/EEC including amendments up to the 2003/35/EC Directive. The principles of the 2004 legislation would satisfy the EIB's Environmental and Social Safeguards and Serbia is yet to close the acquis that would bring its current legislation into line with current EU Directives. The project is expected to be located in locations where existing school and education infrastructure exists or be redeveloping existing brown-field sites that are no longer used. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU (the EIA Directive) and therefore be subject to screening. Current Serbian environmental impact assessment (EIA) legislation would screen the project components prior to providing development consent. The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is also expected to incorporate energy efficiency measures and improve the energy performance of buildings in line with the Energy Performance in Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.