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LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Island : 60.000.000 €
Energie : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/02/2023 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Island: Landsnet erhält 63,7 Millionen US-Dollar für neue Stromleitungen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 November 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/02/2023
20210525
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
LANDSNET HF
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 128 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation is an investment programme of two projects to extend the 220 kV power transmission grid in the north-eastern part of Iceland, in order to strengthen the transmission system between eastern, northern and south-western parts of Iceland to increase transmission capacity, stability and reliability of the system.

The project includes two new transmission lines that improve interconnection of the north-eastern and eastern regions of Iceland. This provides greater security and quality of supply, including a greater degree or network redundancy, network loss reduction, and the resolution of constraints that limit the increase in both generation and consumption, which is based on renewable sources of energy. The project further improves reliability of electricity supply for all users.

Additionality and Impact

The Project includes two new transmission lines that improve interconnection of the north-eastern and eastern regions of Iceland. This provides greater security and quality of supply, including a greater degree or network redundancy, network loss reduction which have public good attributes, and the resolution of constraints that limit the increase in both generation and consumption, which in the country is based on renewables. It will thereby allow for better integration of renewable energy, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities.


The Project develops a critical infrastructure for a decarbonised economy, consistently with the EIB Energy Lending Policy and the policy goal of "Sustainable Energy & Natural Resources". It also contributes to Climate Action. The project is expected to deliver a positive economic benefit as well as a broader social benefit. The promoter is the transmission system operator in Iceland, highly experienced in implementing works of this nature, with a sound, project management structure.

The Bank's loans will be a cornerstone of the financing for the borrower's investment programme.


The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods as well as to drawdowns.  


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter is experienced in conducting works of this nature, with an in-house team responsible for environmental and social aspects of projects. Based on the information available, the project is acceptable in environmental and social terms for the Bank's financing.

Iceland has, in the context of Article 65 (1) of the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement, transposed EU procurement directives into law. The EU Directive 2014/25/EC is implemented by Icelandic regulation no. 340/2017. The promoter is considered a public undertaking in the meaning of said Directive and thereby required to follow public procurement procedures. For the project, major works are tendered internationally with publication in the Official Journal of the EU. The procurement procedure is mostly a negotiated procedure, which is appropriate given the need to coordinate multiple contracts. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 Januar 2023
28 Februar 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
22/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
27/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Island: Landsnet erhält 63,7 Millionen US-Dollar für neue Stromleitungen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Dec 2022
Sprache
Isländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165543158
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210525
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
EFTA-Länder
Länder
Island
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Jan 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160454218
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210525
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
EFTA-Länder
Länder
Island
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
189542435
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20210525
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
EFTA-Länder
Länder
Island
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Andere Links
Übersicht
LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Datenblätter
LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Island: Landsnet erhält 63,7 Millionen US-Dollar für neue Stromleitungen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Island: Landsnet erhält 63,7 Millionen US-Dollar für neue Stromleitungen
Andere Links
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION

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