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MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
88.682.762,89 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 88.682.762,89 €
Verkehr : 88.682.762,89 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/03/2022 : 25.445.571,11 €
29/03/2022 : 63.237.191,78 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 September 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/03/2022
20210513
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS
ZWECKVERBAND VERKEHRSVERBUND MITTELSACHSEN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 89 million
EUR 178 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Acquisition of 19 tram-trains to be used in the City area and the surroundings of Chemnitz and construction of a depot for up to 60 trains.

The project will increase the quality of the rail-based public transport services provided by the Promoter. It will thereby promote sustainable transport by improving the modal competitiveness of rail transport against road and contribute to the reduction of noise, accidents, pollution and CO2 emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the acquisition of 19 new TramTrain vehicles and the construction of a maintenance depot by the Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen GmbH, a subsidiary of Zweckverband Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen (Germany), a first time Borrower from EIB. The project will increase the current urban and suburban public transport capacity and significantly improve the modal share of rail based transport in Chemnitz and its surrounding area. This will result in reduction of road congestion, as well as vehicle operating cost savings, transport safety benefits, and environmental benefits in terms of reduction of greenhouse gases and pollutants. The Bank's loan plays an important role in securing the overall funding of the operation, sending a positive signal to commercial co-funders and contributing to the robustness of the business case. It lowers the Borrower's funding costs and provides a stable long-term funding base by way of fixed rate loans (as opposed to floating rate loans by the Co-Funders). The majority of the project is eligible under Climate Action. The project will also contribute to development of a "transition" region within the Cohesion policy architecture.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The rolling stock component does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for the maintenance depots, as well as for any associated facilities not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to the modal shift from road to railways.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
147181011
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210513
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
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Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS
Andere Links
Übersicht
MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS
Datenblätter
MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS

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