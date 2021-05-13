MODAL SHIFT SUPPORT CHEMNITZ - TRAMTRAINS

The project consists of the acquisition of 19 new TramTrain vehicles and the construction of a maintenance depot by the Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen GmbH, a subsidiary of Zweckverband Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen (Germany), a first time Borrower from EIB. The project will increase the current urban and suburban public transport capacity and significantly improve the modal share of rail based transport in Chemnitz and its surrounding area. This will result in reduction of road congestion, as well as vehicle operating cost savings, transport safety benefits, and environmental benefits in terms of reduction of greenhouse gases and pollutants. The Bank's loan plays an important role in securing the overall funding of the operation, sending a positive signal to commercial co-funders and contributing to the robustness of the business case. It lowers the Borrower's funding costs and provides a stable long-term funding base by way of fixed rate loans (as opposed to floating rate loans by the Co-Funders). The majority of the project is eligible under Climate Action. The project will also contribute to development of a "transition" region within the Cohesion policy architecture.