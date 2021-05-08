HINOJOSA RECYCLED PACKAGING CIRCULAR ECONOMY

This is a bio-economy project to be implemented mainly in cohesion areas in Spain, in support of local economy and aiming at upgrading, modernizing and further enhancing the productivity of recyclable paperboard production, as well as to business digitalization and reduction of GHG emissions through energy efficiency and green energy solutions (photovoltaic). Thereby, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal, the EU Bioeconomy, EU Plastics strategies and EU Circular Economy Package and is aligned with the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives. The project will contribute to counter strong market aggregation with concentration of bargaining power on a limited number of large integrated players in the packaging sector. It will further favour positive environmental outcomes related to the necessary substitution of mainstream fossil-based (i.e. plastics) packaging solutions by more sustainable, recyclable and renewable packaging production. In addition, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through enhanced renewable energy production capacity, thereby decreasing the effects of negative externalities of the packaging industry. The project's environmental, social, economic and cohesion benefits would not be achieved to the same extent without the Bank's support. The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of its additionality profile, including the loan's long tenor, flexible drawdown terms, funding diversification potential as well as potential to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the projects financing and full implementation.