WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT II

The project covers various investments relating to the development and modernization of the water and wastewater infrastructure in the City of Wroclaw. The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. EIB provides significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms compared to the conditions currently available on the market. EIB financing will help the Borrower to strengthen its funding sources. Thus, EIB's involvement will have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the project.