INNOVACELL (EGF VD)

The project concerns a venture debt operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the EIB's venture debt instrument to bridge the liquidity needs of Innovacell, a clinical-stage SME specialising in addressing unmet medical needs in the field of faecal and urinary incontinence. The Company is developing innovative autologous cell therapies with the aim of curing faecal and urinary incontinence, which are debilitating conditions that severely impact patients' quality of life, can negatively affect mental health, and place a heavy economic burden on healthcare systems. Thanks to its bullet structure and to the royalty component, the EIB loan will enable the Company to invest in innovation and growth by diversifying its funding sources and crowding in private investors, while limiting cash outflows on the short to medium term.