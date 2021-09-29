MEDIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Information und Kommunikation
To finance the research, development and innovation (RDI) programme and the digitilisation of the DPG Media Group for the years 2021 to 2023.
The project will support the continuous efforts of the Promoter in keeping its competitive position through investing in innovation and digitalisation, improving the quality and functionality of the different platforms, supporting local content and increasing the transparency of the advertisement market.
The project finances the research programme and digitilisation of a media company, DPG Media in Belgium and Netherlands. It supports investments in Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence aligning with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The project supports the new EU Cybersecurity Strategy contributing to the European Security Initiative.
The project's digital technologies will include content delivery, artificial intelligence or data management, generate positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new products and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of local companies with outdated technologies that compete in the global digital online market. The activities are expected to involve numerous small expert European companies, facilitating the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry.
EIB's financing is a highly flexible loan allowing the borrower to diversify its funding, lengthen its average debt maturity whilst strengthening its financial position. It provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers.
The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
Haftungsausschluss
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