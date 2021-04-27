The operation supports the Bank's environmental and climate action objectives, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, and innovation. The operation will also support the decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of the Netherlands. The Bank's participation in ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL (EFO) as the sole lender offers the Bank a chance to take its experiences and lessons learned, and reach out to a wider market than it would be able to do through direct investments. The targeted market segments lie substantially out of the mainstream of EIB financing in particular for the loan size, and lending through the Fund will offer the Bank an investment channel to borrowers.

The operation will result in increased renewable energy generation and reduced energy consumption.

The project helps to alleviate a funding gap by commercial banks in this segment. It will also addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared with fossil fuel generation), an unpriced positive environmental externalities. Consequently, the project's societal return is well above the private return.





The quality and results are expected to be very good, backed by very good growth (ERR), a good social benefit as well as governance arrangements.



