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BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bangladesch : 250.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/12/2021 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Story zum Projekt
Gesundheitsversorgung im Land der Flüsse
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 August 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/12/2021
20210407
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE - PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF BANGLADESH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 450 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project seeks to support the Government in Bangladesh to finance interventions for the emergency response against the COVID-19 crisis (with a gradual shift of focus from acute diagnosis and treatment to a prevention-oriented vaccine-based approach) and possibly midterm pandemic preparedness and health system resilience interventions.

The project aims to support the government of Bangladesh to contain the COVID-19 pandemic through the deployment of emergency response and pandemic preparedness interventions (including vaccines purchasing and vaccination campaigns) and implementing health sector resilience measures.

Additionality and Impact

The project will provide the Government of Bangladesh with timely financing for procuring safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on an agreed list of eligible expenditures. This project supports the Bank's objectives of enhancement of sustainable social and human development through improved health, education and nutrition services. The operation addresses the provision of health services for COVID-19 that is considered as a Global Public Good. In particular, immunisation is one of the most effective investments in global health and has a crucial role in achieving 14 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As one of the most far-reaching health interventions, it closely reflects the ethos of the SDGs: "leaving no one behind". The project targets priority areas for strategic development cooperation in Bangladesh by improving human capital and health care, and promoting gender equality. The partnership between the Bank, the EU Commission and Member States and other public and private donors in the fight of COVID-19 in LMICs pursues the SDG 17 - Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the global partnership for sustainable development and is at hearth of the efforts by the Team Europe. As such, the operation is fully aligned with the objectives of the Team Europe package, which aims to support partner countries in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences. The project addresses a substantial market gap in the availability of needed financial resources to tackle the pandemic, including the open and fair access to COVID-19 vaccines. EIB financing with its favourable terms will allow for fiscal stability and support an accelerated economic recovery from the COVID-19 shock, which had a negative impact on Bangladesh to date.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Weitere Unterlagen
10/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Nov 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
143015593
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210407
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Bangladesch
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Story zum Projekt
Gesundheitsversorgung im Land der Flüsse
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Gesundheitsversorgung im Land der Flüsse
Andere Links
Related public register
10/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGLADESH COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMME
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL

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