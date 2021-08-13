ENERGY EFFICIENCY HOME RENOVATION - GREEN LOAN

The project relates to investments in energy efficiency and building integrated renewable energy, and will be implemented in existing residential buildings without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's services will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental aspects. The renovation works to be carried out in built-up urban areas are deemed to have minor negative environmental and social impacts during the renovation process and these impacts are expected to be mitigated by proper works management. If applicable, works related to asbestos must be carried out in accordance with the existing regulations for asbestos removal and disposal. The project will contribute to energy efficiency and thus to the reduction of CO2 emissions. The sub-projects supported by this operation qualify as climate action as they exclusively pertain to energy efficiency and renewable energy measures in the building stock in the EU. The operation concerns investments and interventions in the homes of private individuals in Hungary and as such is not expected to give rise to negative social issues.