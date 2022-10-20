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MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 4.000.000 €
Schweden : 8.500.000 €
Finnland : 37.500.000 €
Industrie : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/12/2022 : 4.000.000 €
15/12/2022 : 8.500.000 €
15/12/2022 : 37.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB vergibt 50 Millionen Euro an Metso Outotec für nachhaltige Technologien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/12/2022
20210376
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
METSO OYJ
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 127 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project covers the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) related operational expenditures in minerals and aggregates processing in the EU for the years 2022 to 2025.

The aim is to improve sustainability in the area of minerals and aggregates processing, by developing innovative technologies and solutions that contribute to reduce energy and water consumption and related emissions, thus supporting the implementation of a circular business model, while also improve safety.

Additionality and Impact

The project is eligible for EIB financing under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.


The financing of this project supports RDI activities in the minerals and aggregates processing areas, which are expected to improve the resource efficiency, performance and the overall sustainability of the concerned sectors through the development of solutions and services that improve energy, emission and water efficiency, safety and circular business models; as such a part of the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.


The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative sustainable technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.


The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible financial benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's RDI investment implementation. The loan's long loan tenor combined with flexible disbursement and repayment terms, features not in the same extent available from commercial banks or capital markets, are well suited for the project's projected cash flows. The loan is expected to provide positive signalling effect to other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and implementation.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project RDI investments will be be carried out in already existing and authorised facilities. The project does not fall under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, and therefore it does not require screening or EIA Report. Further details will be analysed during the due diligence. The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to the development of more sustainable aggregates and mineral processing industries.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Oktober 2022
15 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB vergibt 50 Millionen Euro an Metso Outotec für nachhaltige Technologien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158701617
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210376
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Schweden
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Datenblätter
MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB vergibt 50 Millionen Euro an Metso Outotec für nachhaltige Technologien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB vergibt 50 Millionen Euro an Metso Outotec für nachhaltige Technologien
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI

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