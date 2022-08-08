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RYVU (EGFF)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
22.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 22.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 22.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/08/2022 : 11.000.000 €
16/08/2022 : 11.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RYVU (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - RYVU (EGFF)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB fördert Entwicklung neuer Krebstherapien durch Ryvu Therapeutics mit 22 Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
Neue Waffen gegen Krebs

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/08/2022
20210357
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RYVU (EGFF)
RYVU THERAPEUTICS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 22 million
EUR 46 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns Ryvu's research, developments and innovation (RDI) activities related to new therapies for oncological patients. The loan will finance both operational and capital expenditures related to clinical state development programmes, including clinical trials, regulatory process and intellectual property, as well as further discoveries and pre-clinical pipeline.

The related RDI investments aim at further develop the promoter's platform for new target validation and hit-to-lead discovery, covering the entire product development, from an initial concept to pre-clinical and clinical trials.

Additionality and Impact

The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the European Growth Finance Facility ("EGFF"), a product under EFSI guarantee, to finance research and development activities of a clinical stage biotechnology company Ryvu. Ryvu's expertise lies in the discovery of small molecule candidates with optimised properties to address specific limitations of existing therapeutic approaches, mainly in oncology, with the most advanced products targeting severe blood cancers. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs and MidCaps suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Poland will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources from traditional or even alternative debt providers. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Eastern European markets' volatility has significantly increased, and the second quarter of 2022 witnessed a general worsening of the equity markets globally. As such, access to both equity markets and commercial debt providers has been even further limited for innovative but risky companies such as Ryvu. 

The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and low cash interest, while most of the EIB remuneration will come in a form of warrants, minimising cash outflows.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Ryvu's investments concern RDI activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal of the project.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 August 2022
16 August 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RYVU (EGFF)
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - RYVU (EGFF)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB fördert Entwicklung neuer Krebstherapien durch Ryvu Therapeutics mit 22 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RYVU (EGFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
157973868
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210357
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - RYVU (EGFF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
256206946
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20210357
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RYVU (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - RYVU (EGFF)
Andere Links
Übersicht
RYVU (EGFF)
Datenblätter
RYVU (EGFF)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB fördert Entwicklung neuer Krebstherapien durch Ryvu Therapeutics mit 22 Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
Neue Waffen gegen Krebs

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB fördert Entwicklung neuer Krebstherapien durch Ryvu Therapeutics mit 22 Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
Neue Waffen gegen Krebs
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RYVU (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - RYVU (EGFF)

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