RYVU (EGFF)

The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the European Growth Finance Facility ("EGFF"), a product under EFSI guarantee, to finance research and development activities of a clinical stage biotechnology company Ryvu. Ryvu's expertise lies in the discovery of small molecule candidates with optimised properties to address specific limitations of existing therapeutic approaches, mainly in oncology, with the most advanced products targeting severe blood cancers. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs and MidCaps suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Poland will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources from traditional or even alternative debt providers. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Eastern European markets' volatility has significantly increased, and the second quarter of 2022 witnessed a general worsening of the equity markets globally. As such, access to both equity markets and commercial debt providers has been even further limited for innovative but risky companies such as Ryvu.

The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and low cash interest, while most of the EIB remuneration will come in a form of warrants, minimising cash outflows.