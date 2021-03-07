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ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 40.000.000 €
Industrie : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/12/2021 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovations-, Dekarbonisierungs- und Modernisierungsstrategie von Ercros mit 40 Millionen Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Januar 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2021
20210307
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
ERCROS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 96 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns investments in the areas of research and development (R&D), digitalisation, decarbonisation and modernisation of some key manufacturing production for the period 2021-2024.

These investments of the project will support the Promoter's new strategy to transform the company into a sustainable company. This strategy streamlines the investments into decarbonisation of its operations to combat climate change, diversification to sustain the downturn of economic cycles, and digitalisation to modernise and increase productivity.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital objectives. The project is expected to generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes and products and through skills development. The positive environmental externalities are expected to be in form of reduction of GHGs emission, reduction of energy and raw material consumption and pollution prevention in the promoter's manufacturing facilities. In addition, the investment in R&D component creates knowledge externalities through cooperation with public researchers, suppliers and customers. Moreover, the financing of this project addresses the market failure of imperfect competition as it helps a mid-sized company to gain and maintain its market share in domestic and international markets, thus increasing competition. The project generates a range of economic and social benefits. The investment supports the re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce, the implementation of safer working conditions and it contributes to wider socio-economic effects such as the support of the EU chemical industry leadership and competitiveness and the support to long-term EU economic growth. The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure by providing favourable and customized terms. Moreover, the EIB will become a stable financier assuming a long-term commitment with the promoter, sending a positive signal towards the company's current and potential new financing partners.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

One component of the project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and hence requires either an environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision from the competent authorities. All components are expected to be complaint with best available techniques (BAT). The research, development and innovation (RDI) activities part of the project will be carried out in existing R&D facilities of the Promoter. RDI activities are not mentioned in the EIA Directive and therefore, the activities are not expected to require an EIA. It will be assessed during due diligence if any other component of the project requires an EIA or a screening decision in accordance with the directive. All environmental aspects will be appraised in detail during due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovations-, Dekarbonisierungs- und Modernisierungsstrategie von Ercros mit 40 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
144744354
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210307
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Datenblätter
ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovations-, Dekarbonisierungs- und Modernisierungsstrategie von Ercros mit 40 Millionen Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovations-, Dekarbonisierungs- und Modernisierungsstrategie von Ercros mit 40 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
03/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ERCROS RDI AND MODERNIZATION
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

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