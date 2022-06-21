PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS

The project concerns the promoter's investments for the modernization of existing manufacturing capacity as well as Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities on production processes and products carried out over the period 2021-2024.





The project supports the modernisation of existing installed capacity via more energy-efficient, state-of-the art, transitional technologies that will enable the facilities concerned to shift to low carbon or renewable sources when these become economically available. Hence it is aligned with the EU's objective to decarbonise energy-intensive industries, such as the ceramic tile industry, by the year 2050. The project generates positive environmental externalities such as a reduction of CO2 / square metre of tiles. The project's outcomes include innovative final products that have an improved environmental footprint.





﻿The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure. EIB's favourable and customised terms are appreciated by the company. Moreover, the proposed loan from EIB, a stable anchor financier with a long-term investment strategy and commitment, is an important signal towards the company's current and potential new commercial financing partners.