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PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 11.650.000 €
Italien : 38.350.000 €
Industrie : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/06/2022 : 11.650.000 €
21/06/2022 : 38.350.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/04/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt Innovations- und Dekarbonisierungsstrategie der Panariagroup mit 50 Millionen Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Juli 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/06/2022
20210259
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
PANARIAGROUP INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 105 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the Promoter's investments for the modernisation of existing manufacturing capacity as well as research, development and innovation (RDI) activities on production processes and products carried out over the period 2021-2024.

The part of the project concerning deployment of technology includes the installation of energy-efficient, state-of-the art machinery and equipment that will improve the efficiency of manufacturing while reducing its environmental footprint. The RDI activities on processes aim at innovating different phases of the production process to achieve higher efficiency, reducing the consumption of resources, and improving the overall sustainability and technical advancement of manufacturing. The RDI activities on products focus on innovating the product range mainly through new compositions, formats and applications.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's investments for the modernization of existing manufacturing capacity as well as Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities on production processes and products carried out over the period 2021-2024.


The project supports the modernisation of existing installed capacity via more energy-efficient, state-of-the art, transitional technologies that will enable the facilities concerned to shift to low carbon or renewable sources when these become economically available. Hence it is aligned with the EU's objective to decarbonise energy-intensive industries, such as the ceramic tile industry, by the year 2050. The project generates positive environmental externalities such as a reduction of CO2 / square metre of tiles. The project's outcomes include innovative final products that have an improved environmental footprint.


﻿The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure. EIB's favourable and customised terms are appreciated by the company. Moreover, the proposed loan from EIB, a stable anchor financier with a long-term investment strategy and commitment, is an important signal towards the company's current and potential new commercial financing partners.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Manufacture of ceramic products by burning, in particular roofing tiles, bricks, refractory bricks, tiles, stoneware or porcelain fall under the Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU; it is therefore likely that some investment components will be subject to a screening decision by the local competent environmental authorities. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/04/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt Innovations- und Dekarbonisierungsstrategie der Panariagroup mit 50 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Apr 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150944955
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210259
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/04/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Andere Links
Übersicht
PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Datenblätter
PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt Innovations- und Dekarbonisierungsstrategie der Panariagroup mit 50 Millionen Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt Innovations- und Dekarbonisierungsstrategie der Panariagroup mit 50 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
14/04/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PANARIA SUSTAINABLE CERAMICS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

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