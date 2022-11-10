PROJECT JUSTICE (SA)

The promoter is a listed drug discovery focused pharmaceutical company with multiple products under development either on a standalone basis or through partnerships in the areas of neuroscience, diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory, and fibrosis. The EIB loan will support (i) the R&D efforts of the promoter and (ii) the extension of the existing pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, with the construction of a new unit dedicated to biologic production.

The proposed transaction supports the company's investments in R&D and manufacturing capacities. On the R&D side, the EIB will contribute to finance the development of the Company's existing pipeline of products and also contribute to accelerate the screening and early stage pre-clinical development of new products, which are expected to constitute the backbone of the company's growth in the future. On the manufacturing side, the EIB will contribute to finance the construction of an highly innovative manufacturing facility for biologics products, allowing the company to increase its footprint in the CDMO field. The project will be coordinated from the company's headquarters located in Germany and will be carried out mainly in France and Germany.