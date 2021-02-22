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DANADS (EGF VD)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
8.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 8.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 8.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2021 : 8.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DANADS (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DANADS (EGF VD)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sweden: EU backs Swedish IT champion to boost marketing reach for SMEs

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 März 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2021
20210222
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DANADS (EGF VD)
DANADS INTERNATIONAL AB
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 8 million
EUR 15 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

DanAds has developed a cost efficient self-service advertisement booking platform that it sells to large publishers on a white label basis. The platform allows these publishers to accept small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients who would not be profitable under the publisher's normal ad booking process.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company in mitigating the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to execute its growth investments mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the policy objective of Research and Development. it supports an innovative start-up developing a white label advertising platform that allows large publishers to sell advertising space to SME clients that they could otherwise not serve profitably. The promoter is a small company that faces market failures related to insufficient financing due to imperfect and asymmetric information and generates positive externalities. It helps give SMEs access to advertising space that they would otherwise be locked out of due to their small advertising budgets. It thereby boosts innovation, growth and job creation. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development. EIB financing, with an innovative structure adapted to the risk profile of this early stage company, allows the promoter to finance its investment plan, generating a positive crowd-in effect for other investors.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Weitere Unterlagen
23/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DANADS (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DANADS (EGF VD)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sweden: EU backs Swedish IT champion to boost marketing reach for SMEs

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DANADS (EGF VD)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Mar 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
147114301
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210222
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DANADS (EGF VD)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237865668
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20210222
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DANADS (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DANADS (EGF VD)
Andere Links
Übersicht
DANADS (EGF VD)
Datenblätter
DANADS (EGF VD)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sweden: EU backs Swedish IT champion to boost marketing reach for SMEs

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sweden: EU backs Swedish IT champion to boost marketing reach for SMEs
Andere Links
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DANADS (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DANADS (EGF VD)

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