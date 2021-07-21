DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN VI

The overall aim of the student loan scheme is to enable more people to access to higher education and vocational and adult education programmes, and gain qualifications, knowledge and skills that would enhance the economic and social wellbeing of Hungary. There are increasing disparities between groups of people in accessing financing, information on labour and training markets, and appropriate education and training facilities. Some learners tend to have lower ability to pay for education and training themselves, while capital markets often fail to finance these persons. Public intervention is therefore needed to alleviate market weaknesses. Public intervention is also justified and substantiated with positive externalities. In addition to potential economic inclusion and returns, education, including international, supports social inclusion in the long term, and consequently produces attractive social returns. The long tenor of the financing as well as the flexibility of the terms (fixed or variable rates, EUR or HUF currencies) are unique among the financiers of the Borrower and provide significant support in terms of diversification of the Borrower's debt structure.