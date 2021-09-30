ALTEIA (EGF VD)

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Information und Kommunikation
Alteia has developed an AI-driven platform, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to enable digital transformation in enterprise asset management.
The project will finance investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, including through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), to further develop the visual intelligence platform and support the growth of the company.
The promoter is an innovative start-up that has developed a proprietary Visual Intelligence Platform for physical asset modelling and management, addressing the business requirements notably found in Infrastructure and Utilities, Mines and Aggregates, Agriculture and Forestry.This operation is under the EGF Venture Debt programme loan, a product guaranteed under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund, designed to assist companies affected by Covid-19.
The project creates positive knowledge spillovers strengthening the innovation capability and competitiveness of the EU in the field of Artificial Intelligence applied to industrial use cases.The venture debt financing provided by the EIB enables the Company to keep on investing in RDI and building scale despite the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Without this financing, Alteia may not be able to scale up so rapidly, and its investor base will likely be more diluted.
The EIB contributing is excellent mainly thanks to the tailored financing structure and terms offered to the Borrower as well as the expected positive crowding-in effect that should result from it.
The project activities do not fall under the annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.
The project Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.