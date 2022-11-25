GMS (EGFF)

GomSpace is a reputable Danish nano-satellites manufacturer in the emerging and strategically important European New Space industry. The project entails a venture loan to GomSpace to co-fund innovation and growth investments, mainly in Denmark (EU). This targets multiple EIB and EU policy goals, including funding EU deep tech innovation and strategic autonomy in space (with further positive externalities across industries), and addressing an investment gap in European venture capital markets. The project will support the faster development of GomSpace's satellite platform, adding more functionality and efficiency to its satellite products and services. This will improve access, quality and frequency of space data for various terrestrial and space applications, such as earth observation, satellite broadband communications, climate monitoring, or space exploration and research. The EIB venture loan will grant substantial risk capital at longer maturities and later repayments than current market standards for venture debt, allowing faster execution and greater managerial focus on business strategy, thanks to a more stable capital structure. The EIB investment also signals a stamp of approval by the EU to the market, favouring the crowding-in of new investors.