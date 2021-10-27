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SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
57.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 57.500.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 57.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/10/2021 : 57.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovations- und Digitalisierungsstrategie von Prosegur mit 57,5 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 November 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/10/2021
20210151
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
PROSEGUR COMPANIA DE SEGURIDAD SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 58 million
EUR 115 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the Promoter's digital transformation plan to adapt the company for the digital future through different initiatives, developing innovation projects in advanced digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science and Electronic Security Systems. The activities will take place primarily in the Promoter's technical centres in Europe between 2021 and 2023.

The project will support the continuous efforts of the Promoter in keeping its competitive position through investing in innovation, supporting operational excellence, the technological improvement of processes and the rollout of the necessary platforms and tools to enhance client experience.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project supports development and innovation activities in digital technologies, including the Internet of Things, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Augmented Reality, which generate positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of companies with outdated digital technologies, which require transformation. In addition, the project will promote the diffusion of knowledge through collaboration with the startup ecosystem, foster internal innovation initiatives. EIBs customized and flexible financial terms and conditions are highly appreciated by the promoter, in support to the accelerated implementation rhythm of its digitalisation plan, while preserving its financial credit worthiness during this volatile period. Additionally, EIB's financing will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating funding to PCS from commercial banks going forward.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovations- und Digitalisierungsstrategie von Prosegur mit 57,5 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
141524400
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210151
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
236750244
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20210151
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datenblätter
SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovations- und Digitalisierungsstrategie von Prosegur mit 57,5 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterstützt Innovations- und Digitalisierungsstrategie von Prosegur mit 57,5 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
11/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SECURITY INNOVATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

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