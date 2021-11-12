PROJECT ODYSSEY NETWORK EXPANSION

The project relates to the design and deployment of a fixed very high capacity network (VHCN) throughout Ireland of the fibre to the home (FTTH) type to provide fibre connectivity to around 320k premises on a step change basis. The promoter will act as a pure wholesale operator and will sell its services to the retail telecommunication operators.

The project is fully in line with the 2025 Gigabit Society targets. The improved VHCN coverage provided by the project in currently underserved areas in Ireland will have significant impact on regional development, as these broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce.

The Bank's financing will diversify Siro's lending pool and will give other lenders confidence in Siro's business plan, management and financial structure, helping to establish Siro as a borrower in its own name.