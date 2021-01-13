Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

PHARMA & MEDICAL DEVICES RDI PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 400.000.000 €
Industrie : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/12/2021 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PHARMA & MEDICAL DEVICES RDI PROGRAMME

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Dezember 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/12/2021
20210113
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PHARMA & MEDICAL DEVICES RDI PROGRAMME
FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 804 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project relates to the Promoter's expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in its portfolio of biosimilars, generic drugs, infusion therapies and clinical nutrition products as well as the devices for administering these products.

The RDI activities focus on developing life-saving and affordable medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

Additionality and Impact

The promoter is a European company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. In addition to its own RDI capabilities, it has developed a well-established network of collaborations with universities, research institutions and reputed industry partners. Companies producing innovative high-quality products are key drivers of economic growth, productivity and social protection, and generally a source of high value-added employment.


The project concerns a corporate R&D project of a company leading innovation within biosimilars, generics manufacturing, IV solutions, clinical nutrition, and medical devices. The promoter is a knowledge-based technological company focusing on developing medical devices for critical care and pharmaceuticals (biosimilars and generics) targeting unmet needs with high socio-economic impact such as oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company's R&D intensity is above sector average, which contributes positively towards the EU's 3% R&D intensity target. EIB's involvement will help to ensure that the important benefits of bringing its novel products entailed under this project to fruition in a timely manner despite the Covid-19 crisis. The products and services developed as a result of the project will improve the quality of life of patients suffering different severe and chronic conditions. Therefore the social value of the project is considered to be positive, over and above the financial return. EIB's contribution to the project stems from the combination of a financial advantage, flexible terms of the loan paired with convenient tenors, and helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PHARMA & MEDICAL DEVICES RDI PROGRAMME

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PHARMA & MEDICAL DEVICES RDI PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139827764
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210113
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PHARMA & MEDICAL DEVICES RDI PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
PHARMA & MEDICAL DEVICES RDI PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
PHARMA & MEDICAL DEVICES RDI PROGRAMME

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen